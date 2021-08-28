Georgia reports 4,247 new coronavirus cases for August 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 4,247 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia on Aug. 27,Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the information, 3,053 people have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, while 74 patients have died.

It is reported that 45,100 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Thus, the detection rate per day amounted to 9.42 present, over the past two weeks - 10.61 percent, and over the last week - 10.23 percent.

A total of 540,449 people with coronavirus infection have been identified in Georgia, of which 476,555 have recovered and 7,175 have died.

Total number of vaccinated citizens in Georgia amounted to 1,122,209 people.

On August 27, 4,031 cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia, 4,585 patients recovered and 73 died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva