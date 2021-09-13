Georgia sees decrease in number of COVID-19 cases for Sept.13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 946 new cases of coronavirus, 4,351 recoveries and 48 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 946 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 324 cases

Adjara - 120 cases

Imereti - 133 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 38 cases

Shida Kartli - 36 cases

Guria - 33 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 99 cases

Kakheti - 95 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 32 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 20 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 16 cases

The country has had 581,815 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

As reported, 7.81 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

