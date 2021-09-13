Georgia sees decrease in number of COVID-19 cases for Sept.13
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 946 new cases of coronavirus, 4,351 recoveries and 48 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 946 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 324 cases
Adjara - 120 cases
Imereti - 133 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 38 cases
Shida Kartli - 36 cases
Guria - 33 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 99 cases
Kakheti - 95 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 32 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 20 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 16 cases
The country has had 581,815 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
As reported, 7.81 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan can reach further improvements in sports thanks to strong leadership, dedicated team - Minister Gayibov
Work is underway on construction of secondary schools in Shusha and Aghdam - Azerbaijan's Education Minister
Efforts of NGOs especially important in preventing slanderous campaigns of Armenians against Azerbaijan –State Support Agency