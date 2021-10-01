Georgia launches 'Election Portal 2021'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

The 'Election Portal 2021' has been created, where citizens will be able to receive important information about the Election Day, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Shalva Papuashvili, Member of the Georgian Parliament.

It is important for the elections to be under the public’s surveillance, the MP said.

Georgia is going through these elections with reformed legislation and administration, he said.

Video recording of ballot papers will be carried out and video files will be uploaded for open access, which will allow any citizen to recount votes via a video recording of any precinct, Papuashvili noted.

"It is important that Election Day, as the most fundamental moment of democracy, should be under citizens’ surveillance. That is why we have created 'Election Portal 2021', where citizens can get important information about Election Day. The portal is already functioning at elections2021.ge," he added.

