Georgia shares COVID-19 vaccination rate statistics
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:
A total of 871,014 people in Georgia, which is 30.5 percent of the adult population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the National Center for Disease Control says, Trend reports via Georgian media.
About 1.8 million vaccinations have been carried out in Georgia by October 10.
According to the same data, about 1 million people were vaccinated with the first dose, which is 35.2 percent of the adult population.
As of October 10, 6,964 vaccinations were performed per day.
