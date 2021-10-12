Georgian Finance Minister, WB meet
Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili met Sebastian Molineus, the World Bank (WB) Regional Director for the South Caucasus and other World Bank representatives, Trend reports citing 1TV.
According to the Finance Ministry, Lasha Khutsishvili thanked the WB for assistance to Georgia, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The sides defined spheres for future cooperation.
The Minister expressed hope that cooperation issues would be discussed in detail within the framework of the annual meeting with the IMF and WB heads in the coming days.
The WB-allocated USD 2,7 billion were disbursed to different sectors of the Georgian economy.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva takes control of treatment of 10-year-old child suffering from leukemia (PHOTO)
Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani wrestlers who return from World Wrestling Championship in Oslo (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish customs agreement to provide platform for international co-op - Georgian official