Georgian Finance Minister, WB meet

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili met Sebastian Molineus, the World Bank (WB) Regional Director for the South Caucasus and other World Bank representatives, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Finance Ministry, Lasha Khutsishvili thanked the WB for assistance to Georgia, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The sides defined spheres for future cooperation.

The Minister expressed hope that cooperation issues would be discussed in detail within the framework of the annual meeting with the IMF and WB heads in the coming days.

The WB-allocated USD 2,7 billion were disbursed to different sectors of the Georgian economy.