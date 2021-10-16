Latvia to gift Georgia 83,070 doses of Pfizer jab
Latvian government gifted Georgia 83,070 doses of Pfizer jab. Pfizer vaccines are authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and are administered at 21-28 days interval, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
On October 7, the Immunization Council decided that children with chronic health conditions, aged 12 and above, would be admitted to Covid-19 vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech.
So far, juveniles aged 16 and above were eligible for this vaccine.
Immunization Council also authorized the COVID-19 booster shot among high-risk patients with chronic diseases, medical personnel, and people aged 50 and above.
Georgian immunization program previously envisaged two-dose vaccination.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD