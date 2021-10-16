Latvia to gift Georgia 83,070 doses of Pfizer jab

Latvian government gifted Georgia 83,070 doses of Pfizer jab. Pfizer vaccines are authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and are administered at 21-28 days interval, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

On October 7, the Immunization Council decided that children with chronic health conditions, aged 12 and above, would be admitted to Covid-19 vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech.

So far, juveniles aged 16 and above were eligible for this vaccine.

Immunization Council also authorized the COVID-19 booster shot among high-risk patients with chronic diseases, medical personnel, and people aged 50 and above.

Georgian immunization program previously envisaged two-dose vaccination.