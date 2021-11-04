Poland donates Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia

The government of Poland will donate a total of 468 000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia. The first batch has already arrived, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, Polish Ambassador to Georgia Mariusz Maszkiewicz, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili and Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCCD) Amiran Gamkrelidze attended the cargo handling event.

According to the Georgian Health Ministry, the jabs will be used for the ongoing two-dose immunization program and as a booster shot. Poland’s donation will arrive in five shipments next week.

On October 7, the Immunization Council decided that children with a chronic health condition aged 12 and above would be admitted to Covid-19 vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech. So far, juveniles aged 16 and above were eligible for this vaccine.

Immunization Council also authorized the COVID-19 booster shot among high-risk patients with chronic diseases, medical personnel, and people aged 50 and above. Georgian immunization program previously envisaged two-dose vaccination.