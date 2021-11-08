COVID-19 vaccination in Georgia not mandatory – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Vaccination process against the COVID-19 virus in Georgia will not be mandatory – this is a firm decision of the authorities, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said after the Coordination Council meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"In order to avoid any speculation and the spread of misinformation, we will not make vaccination mandatory. Vaccination is not mandatory and will not become mandatory in Georgia. This is our firm decision, and I will not change it," Garibashvili said.

The head of the Georgia government stressed that the population should realize that vaccination will put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous human losses due to it.

"This is the most important argument that we must deliver to our citizens," Georgian PM said.

He once again called on citizens to actively participate in the vaccination process, wear masks and keep a social distance.

Meanwhile, Georgia will introduce the concept of the so-called “green passports” from December 1, 2021. All information related to the COVID-19 is indicated in the "green passports" for each citizen - the transferred disease, the results of PCR tests, and vaccination process.

