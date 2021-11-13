Georgia, Iceland discuss tourism co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Presidents of Georgia and Iceland discussed the issue of cooperating in the field of tourism and the importance of exchanging experience, Trend reports via the press service of Georgian President.

The President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili met with the President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson at a forum dedicated to the 75th anniversary of UNESCO, as a part of her official visit to France.

The Presidents also discussed environmental issues related to climate change and biodiversity.

According to the press service of the President, Zourabichvili noted the importance for small countries to join efforts to overcome global challenges.

The conversation also focused on the growing problem of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination.

The President of Georgia also spoke about protecting the Caucasian languages and once again mentioned her initiative related to the establishment of the International Day of Caucasian Languages.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm