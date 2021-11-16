Georgian PM discusses investment environment with Rothschild & Co managing director

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has met with Managing Director at Rothschild & Co Arielle Malard de Rothschild earlier today and discussed the ‘favourable investment environment’ in Georgia, the Georgian government administration reports.

Garibashvili stated that the Georgian government is working intensively on large touristic, logistic and industrial investment projects, that are planned to be offered to foreign investors in the near future.

"The prime minister noted that the Georgian government will do its utmost to support the business representatives interested in investing in the country," the government administration says.

Vazil Hudak, special advisor to Prime Minister Garibashvili, was present at the meeting.

Rothschild & Co is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups with 200-year history, which provides M & A, strategy and financing advice, as well as investment and wealth management solutions to large institutions, individuals and governments worldwide.

It has a global network of 3,800 colleagues in more than 50 countries.