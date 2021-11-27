GUAM shares reviews of results of Georgia's presidency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and GUAM National Coordinator Teimuraz Janjalia summarized the presidency of Georgia in GUAM in 2021 and reviewed the results achieved during the presidency, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

The 57 meeting of the GUAM Council of National Coordinators was held in the format of a video conference within the framework of Georgia's Presidency of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM)

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Cook, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Igor Kharchenko, and GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev.

The parties discussed current issues on the agenda of the organization, including political, inter-parliamentary, sectoral and other areas. The cooperation within the GUAM + format was positively assessed and the focus was on the prospects for further expansion of these formats.

The importance of holding the meeting of the GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for Stockholm within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council, was emphasized.

Teimuraz Janjalia paid special attention to the need to strengthen coordinated cooperation and interaction between GUAM member states within international organizations.

Georgian Deputy Minister also wished success to Moldova, which will take over the presidency of GUAM in 2022.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm