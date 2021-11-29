Georgian delegation leaves for Brussels

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will head the Georgian delegation, which departs for Brussels on November 29. Prime Ministers of the Associated Trio (Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova) will meet EU top officials, said Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani during the governmental sitting, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The visit will be held several weeks ahead of the Eastern Partnership Summit scheduled for December 14-15. According to Zalkaliani, the meeting confirms that the Georgian government attaches utmost importance to the country‘s EU integration.

“This visit will be used to discuss priority directions and expectations towards the summit with EU officials,” Zalkaliani said.

FM added that, during his recent visit to the Eastern Partnership Summit, he reiterated that Georgia wants to see its European choice as well as the support to territorial integrity and sovereignty to be fixed in the final declaration of the summit.

“The Associated Trio wants to have access to the EU united economic space and intensified sectoral cooperation to ensure physical integration in the EU,” Georgian FM said.