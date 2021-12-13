NATO SG to meet Georgian PM on December 15
On December 15, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili at NATO HQ, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The Secretary General and the Prime Minister will make short press statements after their meeting.
Following the meeting, PM Garibashvili will partake in the Eastern Partnership Summit.
