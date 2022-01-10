Kazakhstan–Georgia charter flights continue despite tensions in Kazakh cities

Georgia 10 January 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan–Georgia charter flights continue despite tensions in Kazakh cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Charter flights between Kazakhstan and Georgia continue to be operated, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In particular, a flight was carried out from Nursultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, to Georgia’s Kutaisi on January 8, with 68 passengers on board. The return flight back to Kazakhstan was carried out later as well.

Another flight from Kazakhstan’s Aktau was performed to Georgia’s Tbilisi. Mostly Kazakh citizens were among the passengers.

Tbilisi International Airport received two more flights from Kazakh’s Aktau on January 9. Georgian citizens wereamong the passengers.

Meanwhile, another flight was scheduled for January 10 from Tbilisi International Airport to Kazakh’s Aktobe.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkmenistan prepares to open joint border trade zone with Uzbekistan
Turkmenistan prepares to open joint border trade zone with Uzbekistan
WoodMac says new gas swap to help Azerbaijan avoid domestic gas shortages
WoodMac says new gas swap to help Azerbaijan avoid domestic gas shortages
Iran-Turkmenistan railway may bring great benefits to both countries
Iran-Turkmenistan railway may bring great benefits to both countries
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan records 17 security officers killed during riots Kazakhstan 11:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 10 Finance 11:36
All Kazakh airports, except Almaty and Taldykorgan, work normally - Civil Aviation Committee Kazakhstan 11:35
All administrative facilities in four cities of Kazakhstan cleared from captors Kazakhstan 11:34
IRICA unveils value of Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 11:32
Kazakhstan–Georgia charter flights continue despite tensions in Kazakh cities Georgia 11:30
Colonel of National Security Committee found dead in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 11:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 11:17
Turkey to commission another high-speed railway until 2023 (Exclusive) Turkey 11:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:13
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals volume of transactions for 2021 Uzbekistan 11:10
Turkey reveals cargo, passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport for 2021 Turkey 11:07
Turkmenistan prepares to open joint border trade zone with Uzbekistan Business 11:06
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 10 Georgia 11:05
CSTO peacekeeping force will leave Kazakhstan as soon as situation stabilizes - MFA Kazakhstan 10:53
Head of police department of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region dies Kazakhstan 10:42
Public service centers resume work in Kazakhstan except for some regions Kazakhstan 10:41
WoodMac says new gas swap to help Azerbaijan avoid domestic gas shortages Oil&Gas 10:37
Water reserves of Iran’s dams shrinking Oil&Gas 10:34
Azerbaijan's police detects abandoned missile systems in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:27
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 10 Oil&Gas 10:24
Cargo transportation via Iran's Persian Gulf International Airport soars Transport 10:24
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks state of banking sector across country Finance 10:13
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, Saudi ACWA Power to assess environmental impact of joint projects Oil&Gas 10:10
Iran's Petropars Company accelerates operations at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:07
Georgia’s oil imports from Iran up Georgia 10:03
Iranian currency rates for January 10 Finance 09:52
Post offices to give out pensions, benefits as usual in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:51
Kazakhstan assessing damage on Almaty int'l airport from riots Kazakhstan 09:49
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Politics 09:48
Iran increases its sugar reserves Business 09:48
Iran’s PMO records decrease in loading/unloading activity at Jask Port Transport 09:47
IMF talks on impact of Turkish lira’s depreciation on Azerbaijan’s financial system Finance 09:46
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold looking for medical services via tender Tenders 09:46
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 9, 2022 Uzbekistan 09:45
Iran’s NISOC shares data on its extraction plan Oil&Gas 09:44
Over 500 attackers, marauders detained in Kazakhstan's Almaty Kazakhstan 09:37
Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan appeals to citizens Society 09:31
Bulgaria receives maximum possible amount of Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 09:30
Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries Oil&Gas 09:27
Iran records decrease in cargo movements at Amirabad port Transport 09:27
Political analysts, experts consider sending CSTO forces to Kazakhstan illegal Politics 09:26
Almost 8,000 people detained in Kazakhstan due to riots Kazakhstan 09:21
Iran-Turkmenistan railway may bring great benefits to both countries Transport 09:13
Number of flights from Iran's Tabriz International Airport up Transport 09:07
Iran says obstacles to dev't of transport, energy ties with Turkmenistan resolved Business 09:06
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations in Qeshm port Transport 09:04
Iran, Azerbaijan cooperate on joint use of border rivers – Iranian official Oil&Gas 08:55
US Covid-19 case tally crosses 60 million US 08:31
Kazakhstan calculates damage caused by riots to business Kazakhstan 07:47
Two extremist groups neutralized in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:07
Kazakhstan faces hybrid terrorist attack: Secretary of State Kazakhstan 06:48
Amazon takes fight to tribunal in new move over future deal Other News 06:21
Uzbekistan reports first Omicron case, tightens pandemic restrictions Uzbekistan 06:05
Punjab sees 264% rise in patients on oxygen support in 24 hours Other News 05:29
Four checkpoints installed at entrance to Atyrau Kazakhstan 05:12
Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital Kazakhstan 05:01
2-4 mln Israelis to be infected with COVID-19 amid Omicron spread: PM Israel 04:39
Nations are free to choose their own alliances - State Department US 04:04
At review meet, Indian PM Modi stresses masks use, containment, boosting infra Other News 03:43
UK records another 141,472 new coronavirus cases Europe 03:21
Indian govt to come out with revised FDI policy to facilitate LIC IPO Other News 02:45
COVID-19 hospitalization in Turkey up by over 6 pct Turkey 02:20
Cavushoglu, Qatari FM discuss Kazakhstan, Afghanistan Turkey 01:58
EU to discuss events in Kazakhstan Europe 01:48
One demonstrator killed in Sudan protests against military, death toll at 62: Medics Arab World 01:24
Security breach: UK-based Sikh body extends support to PM, says Punjab could have benefitted from Narendra Modi's visit Other News 00:51
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire US 00:16
Almost 400 Kazakh National Guardsmen injured during riots Kazakhstan 9 January 23:54
Turkey wishes Kazakhstan to achieve stability as soon as possible - Advisor to Turkish president Turkey 9 January 23:45
US has number of questions about introduction of CSTO troops into Kazakhstan - Blinken US 9 January 23:01
Turkish soldiers in prisoner of war camp on Nargin Island survived thanks to Azerbaijani Turks - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 9 January 22:34
Turkey needs to return to Asia, but this does not mean that we will turn away from the West - Cavushoglu Turkey 9 January 22:03
Over 850 rioters detained in Kazakh Almaty, says crisis center Kazakhstan 9 January 21:28
Kazakh president posthumously awards 16 military and police officers for courage Kazakhstan 9 January 21:23
Special Representative of President of Kazakhstan makes statement on events in country Kazakhstan 9 January 20:55
Number of Omicron cases surges in Georgia, NCDC Head says Georgia 9 January 20:51
Indian PM Modi stresses masks use, containment, boosting infra Other News 9 January 20:43
Google faces probe in India after news publishers complain of unfair conditions World 9 January 20:37
President of Kazakhstan replaces two Deputy Chairmen of National Security Committee Kazakhstan 9 January 20:34
Kyrgyz president admits possibility of republic’s citizens participating in Kazakh unrest Kyrgyzstan 9 January 20:06
Stay of CSTO peacekeepers in the country to be short-lived in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 19:51
Kazakhstan authorities to announce personnel changes Kazakhstan 9 January 19:43
Aeroflot to resume flights between Moscow and Nur-Sultan from January 10 Russia 9 January 19:41
Counter-terrorist operation continues in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 19:06
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan Politics 9 January 18:44
197 people detained in Atyrau region of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 18:29
National Bank of Kazakhstan to suspend operation of exchange offices Kazakhstan 9 January 18:02
Trincomalee oil tank deal a result of 30 years of Indo-Lankan effort Other News 9 January 18:01
Operational group of CSTO Joint Headquarters sent to Kazakhstan World 9 January 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 9 January 17:35
Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan denies information about 164 killed during protests Kazakhstan 9 January 17:34
Kazakh airline suspends another flight from Almaty to Baku Transport 9 January 16:49
SecGen and Commander of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 16:31
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts Politics 9 January 16:11
No terrorist entered Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan - State Committee for National Security Kazakhstan 9 January 16:01
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 9 January 15:55
Azerbaijan confirms 555 more COVID-19 cases, 507 recoveries Society 9 January 15:49
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 9 Society 9 January 15:47
Russian servicemen in Kazakhstan start training to prevent emergency situations Kazakhstan 9 January 15:35
All news