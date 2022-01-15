Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5,381 new COVID-19 cases, 1,065 recoveries, and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 63,516 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 33,800 tests were rapid, while the remaining 29,716 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 990,183 people, among them, 925,137 have recovered and 14,425 have died.

There are 53 people currently in quarantine, 4,369 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,077 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 15, more than 2.6 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,631 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm