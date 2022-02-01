Georgia cancels COVID-19 passports for visiting public institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Georgia is canceling COVID-19 passports for visiting public institutions, head of the operational headquarters of the Interdepartmental Coordinating Council for Combating the Spread of COVID-19 Giorgi Gibradze said, Trend reports via Georgian Government Administration.

Taking into account the rapid pace of the spread of omicron and the weak course of the virus, as well as taking into account world practice, the Council decided to eliminate the obligation to require COVID-19 passports, Gibradze said.

Meanwhile, all COVID-19 detection accounting systems remain in operation, he noted.

“Those who need “green passports” to travel abroad will still be able to use them," Gibradze added.

Georgia introduced the concept of the COVID-19 passports, or so-called “green passports”, from December 1, 2021. Georgia’s “green passports” have been recognized by the EU countries from November 16, 2021.

Georgian citizens can get the so-called "green status" if they are fully vaccinated, have suffered coronavirus and at least 14 days have passed since the virus was confirmed, have passed a PCR test with 72-hour validity or an antigen test with 24-hour validity.

