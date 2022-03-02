Georgia to fast-track application for EU candidate status

Georgia will apply for the European Union candidate status at an accelerated pace, Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party Irakli Kobakhidze stated, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Kobakhidze said the GD Political Board made this decision per the new reality and political context against the previous plan to apply officially for EU membership in 2024.

However, GD Chair stressed that filing a strong application in 2024, backed by new reforms envisaged by the Georgian Dream’s election program, would have had an advantage over applying expeditiously.

“The Georgian government, headed by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, is preparing an application for EU candidate status, which will be officially submitted to the EU structures on behalf of the Georgian government tomorrow,” Kobakhidze said.

According to the GD Chair, the government will call on the EU to consider Georgia’s application fast-track.

“Our dream and the political goal is Georgia to become an economically strong and secure European country. Every step of our government serves this purpose, including our decision today,” Irakli Kobakhidze said.