Tbilisi, Rome Mayors sign memorandum of understanding, discuss close, friendly relations

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze and his counterpart Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding between the cities and discussed the close and friendly relations between Georgia and Italy, the Tbilisi City Hall announced, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

After signing the memorandum, the two countries will cooperate “more closely” in urban development and regeneration, environmental improvement, culture, inclusion and innovation, aiming to promote the deepening of “friendly” relations, plan common events and share experiences in solving urban, economic and environmental problems.

I hope that the signing of the memorandum will give us more opportunities to share knowledge and experience with each other and cooperate in different directions", Kaladze said, while wishing the Mayor of Rome success for its candidacy to host the international exhibition World EXPO 2030, “I am sure that Expo 2030 will be a kind of framework within which not only bilateral but also multilateral relations will develop", Gualtieri said.

At the meeting, the officials emphasised that Georgia was an “integral part” of the European family with the “steadfast European choice” of Georgian people. Kaladze thanked his counterpart for Italy’s “firm” support for Georgia's sovereignty and independence and the country’s Euro-Atlantic path.

I am glad to host the official delegation of Tbilisi under the leadership of Kakha Kaladze. This is another proof of friendly relations between our cities and people. From today we have the opportunity to cooperate more closely. [...] We represent cities with old and great traditions that go back centuries, and I am glad that we have to deepen these relations", Gualtieri noted.

The Tbilisi Mayor summed up his official visit to the Italian capital as “successful”, noting that Tbilisi would acquire great experience from Rome for the implementation of various projects in the city.