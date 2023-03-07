Georgian PM at ITB Berlin opening: Georgians aspiring to “become hosts in Europe”

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday told the audience of the opening event of ITB Berlin, a major international tourism fair featuring Georgia as the Host Country, that the country’s citizens were “directing all their efforts to the objective of becoming hosts in Europe”, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Georgian government and people of Georgia are doing their best to achieve the goal of becoming a fully-fledged member of the European Union" Garibashvili said.

Garibashvili told those involved in the opening ceremony the Council of the European Union had recognised the European perspective of Georgia in its decision on the country’s application for joining the EU, bringing the state “closer than ever to [the realisation of] our civilisational choice [of joining the bloc]”.

Current efforts of every Georgian are directed towards the day when Georgia will eventually secure its place on the map of Europe, which we deserve with our history and culture, our past and modernity; the day when we will proudly say together with you that we are hosts in Europe" The PM added.

In his comments for the occasion, the Prime Minister also thanked the German Government, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey and organisers of the fair for their invitation to the show, pointing out the “unprecedented dynamics” of bilateral relations between the two countries.