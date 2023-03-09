UN Secretary-General urges to avoid escalation of tension in Georgia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is keeping an eye on the situation in Georgia, where protests against the bill on foreign agents are underway, and urges all the parties to avoid actions leading to escalation of tensions, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told TASS, Trend reports.

"The Secretary-General is following the situation in Georgia. He urges all relevant actors to avoid any actions that may escalate tensions. The Secretary-General underlines the importance of the freedom of expression and the unimpeded work of the media and civil society and recalls the right of people to a peaceful protest," Haq said.