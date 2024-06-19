Business sector in Georgia raises average employee wage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The average monthly salary in Georgia's business sector from January through March 2024 reached 1,985 lari ($764), up 12.9 percent year-on-year, Trend reports via the National Statistical Service of Georgia (Sakstat).

Overall, the average salary of hired workers in the reporting period reached 1,943 lari ($684), which is a 13.2 percent increase from the first quarter of 2023.

The Sakstat also revealed a surge in the non-commercial and financial sectors.

The average nominal salary here for the first quarter of 2024 was 1,870 lari ($703.70), which is 13.8 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

In the first quarter of 2024, the highest average monthly salaries were recorded in the following sectors:

- financial and insurance activities: the average nominal salary in this sector was an impressive 4,519 lari ($1,701), which is 20.2 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

- information and communications: in this field, the average nominal salary reached 3,956 lari ($1,489). An increase of nine percent compared to last year indicates steady growth in earnings in the information technology and communications sectors.

- scientific and technical activities: workers engaged in scientific and technical activities earned an average of 2,672 lari ($1,005) per month, which is 12 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

- construction: the average nominal salary in the construction industry was 2,624 lari ($987.05), which is 22.3 percent higher than last year.

To note, the average annual pay of employees in Georgia last year totaled $68,612.

