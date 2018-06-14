Helicopter crashes in north island of New Zealand

A helicopter carrying five people crashed on Thursday morning in the central part of north island in New Zealand, Xinxua reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the helicopter crashed just before 9 a.m. local time about 35 km northeast of Waiouru. Five people on board have been flown to hospital by rescue helicopters.

The condition of the rescued remains unknown as the Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating the incident.

