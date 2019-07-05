Scientists make breakthrough that enables rockets to orbit longer

5 July 2019 08:46 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese scientists have made a breakthrough in cryogenic rocket engine technology that can extend the orbital period of rockets from a few hours to 30 days, providing support for China's future deep space exploration, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Cryogenic rocket engines are specially designed to work at extremely low temperatures. They use non-toxic and non-polluting propellants, such as liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, which are more cost-efficient than others.

The engine has been widely used in domestic and foreign launch vehicles, including China's Long March-5 and Long March-7 carrier rockets.

However, most of these rockets can orbit only a few minutes or a few hours. An extended orbital period has puzzled the aerospace community for a long time.

Scientists from the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology have developed two insulating materials that can reduce propellant evaporation loss and keep rockets in flight for longer than before.

According to Zhang Shaohua, a member of the research team, a cryogenic rocket will face a severe thermal environment when it flies in orbit, which will cause lots of propellant evaporation, accelerate propellant loss and reduce the time in orbit.

"If a car keeps leaking oil, its range will inevitably be shortened," said Zhang.

In addition, when a rocket is flying, its engine will expel the exhaust gases to keep pressure balance in the propellant storage tank. However, under the microgravity environment in space, gas and liquid cryogenic propellant will be mixed, therefore, a large amount of liquid propellant will also be discharged during engine exhaust.

One of the newly-developed materials is made of polyurethane foam, a chemical composition, which can increase the insulation capacity by more than 50 percent compared with traditional foam materials. The other one using variable density multilayer insulation also shows improved thermal performance, about 18 percent higher than traditional materials.

The test results showed that with the two advanced materials, the daily evaporation of cryogenic propellant can be cut down from 2.5 percent to 0.5 percent, said Zhang.

The material technology breakthrough realizes long-term storage of cryogenic propellant in orbit, proving its readiness for China's future deep space exploration and long-distance space transportation, Zhang said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rockets hit hotel in Libyan capital
World 24 May 09:34
Iran implicitly admits its rockets landed in Pakistan
Politics 12 July 2017 18:16
Turkey tests new rockets
Politics 8 October 2013 08:47
Latest
SOCAR talks on progress of modernization of Dede Gorgud drilling rig
Oil&Gas 10:14
Major Azerbaijani holding increases total assets by over 9%
Economy 10:08
Number of incoming US & Israeli tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 10:05
Over 28,000 tons of livestock products transshipped via Iran's Bazerghan district
Business 10:05
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:51
Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy
Other News 09:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 5
Finance 09:46
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase wound gaskets
Tenders 09:37
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37