London’s Westminster Bridge shut after boat crash

Westminster Bridge over the River Thames in London was shut Saturday after a tourist boat crashed into its lower section, the Metropolitan Police said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Westminster Bridge is temporarily closed after a boat was involved in a collision with the bottom of the bridge," the police tweeted.

​There were no reported injuries. The law enforcement does not treat it as terror-related, the police stressed.

Photos of the incident in the British media showed the Millennium of Peace ferry stuck under the foot-and-road bridge, located downstream from the Houses of Parliament.

