2 civilians killed, 4 wounded in separate IS attacks in Iraq

A total of two civilians were killed and four others wounded on Sunday in separate Islamic State (IS) attacks, security officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the eastern Diyala province, a civilian was killed and three others were wounded when a roadside bomb apparently planted by IS militants detonated at an orchard on the edges of a village named al-Eslah, Ghalib al-Attiyah, spokesman for Diyala's provincial police, told Xinhua.

Earlier in the evening, IS militants fired seven mortar rounds on al-Eslah village but no casualties or damage were reported, al-Attiyah said.

In the central province of Salahudin, a farmer was killed and his son sustained severe injuries when a roadside bomb planted by IS militants exploded at a village near the town of al-Dour in east of the provincial capital Tikrit, Major Mozahim al-Douri from the provincial police told Xinhua.

The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.

IS remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

