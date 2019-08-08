Hong Kong developers' group condemns violence

8 August 2019 21:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Real Estate Developers Association (REDA) of Hong Kong on Thursday issued a statement to condemn the escalating violence and called for restoring peace and order, with multiple major developers co-signing, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Hong Kong society has been suffering from the acts of violence perpetrated by a small group of individuals lately and such acts have deviated from the original intent of peaceful demonstrations and are bringing distress to the business community and the general public as a whole, the REDA said in the statement.

The REDA said it hopes that the city may regain peace and order as soon as possible.

Seventeen members co-signed the statement, including Chinachem Investment, CK Asset Holdings, Hang Lung Properties, Henderson Land Development, Hongkong Land Property, Hopewell Holdings, Hutchison Properties, Sun Hung Kai Properties, and Swire Properties.

Founded in 1965, the REDA is one of the leading business groups in Hong Kong and is currently headed by Keith Kerr, a former chairman and chief executive at Swire Properties.

