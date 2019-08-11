Death toll in Myanmar's landslide rises to 41

Eight more bodies were recovered, bringing the death toll to 41 in a monsoon landslide on Friday in Myanmar's Mon state, Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Search and rescue operations are still underway, the department said.

The mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to the monsoon downpour at 7:00 a.m. local time on Friday.

A total of 27 houses and five vehicles were swamped by deluge of mud and rocks. Passengers from one of the vehicles were rescued alive, Chief Minister Aye Zan of Mon state told media at the scene earlier Saturday.

Caused by heavy monsoon rainfall, Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw, Ye townships were flooded and some schools were temporarily closed in Paung township since early hours of Friday.

