Four killed, two injured in central Philippines car crash

Four people were killed and two others were injured when a sedan car crashed into a parked motorcycle and a gate of a home in Manapla town in Negros Occidental province in the central Philippines early on Friday, police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police said the accident happened around 2:45 a.m. local time on Friday when the sedan car crashed into a parked motorcycle and a gate of a home in Tortosa village in Manapla town.

Police said the driver of the passenger car apparently fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

Three passengers of the car were killed while the other fatality was a man who was sitting on the motorcycle parked by the roadside while attending a wake.

Police said the car dragged the pedestrian before it fell into a ditch and crashed into a gate.

The male driver, who survived the crash, told police that the road was dimly lit, causing him to hit the motorcycle and the gate.

The driver is being detained at the municipal police jail, police said.