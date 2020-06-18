Ayurveda to boost your immunity during pandemic

By: B.Vanlalvawna

Ayurveda, India’s 5000 year old healing system is gaining relevance as the pandemic sweeps across the world. Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word and it means “The Science of Life”. Ayurveda combines science with practical ways of healthy living and natural ways of healing making it effective and popular. Since the time of ancient India, this scientific knowledge has had growing influence in many societies and natural healing systems in other parts of the world have derived their origins from Ayurveda.



The fact that Ayurveda places maximum emphasis on prevention of illness and disease rather than finding a cure makes it extremely relevant as the world battles the highly contagious coronavirus. Ayurveda sought to maintain balance in a human body by following simple yet effective steps. It encourages a person to follow an optimum diet and uses herbs to maintain this balance. Ayurveda is also totally a plant-based science and therefore has no side effects unlike other therapeutic medicines.



The understanding of what influences this balance in an individual's body is key to the science behind Ayurveda. There can be both mental and physical influences as well as both internal and external factors which could alter the balance in one’s body which in turn manifest itself into what we observe as diseases. It is therefore important to understand the various factors which could influence the balance so that an order could be re-established in one’s body and mind.



Ayurveda based its inferences from five elements which surrounds us namely air, fire, water, ether and earth. These five elements were further grouped into three broad types of energy and they are called Vata, Pitta and Kapha in Sanskrit. The right balance of these energies which are the manifestation of combinations of the five elements mentioned above in one’s body is therefore key to healthy living. When the flow of energy in a person’s body is balanced, there is less stress, this in turn improves the body’s inherent defence mechanism and boosts one’s immunity and therefore become more effective in defending the body from external disease.



At the earlier stage of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has issued a brief advisory on how to boost one’s immunity against COVID-19 by following simple yet effective steps in our everyday routine. This includes drinking of warm water throughout the day, practice of at least 30 minutes of meditation daily and use of turmeric, cumin, garlic and coriander in cooking etc. The full advisory can be seen at: https://www.indianembassybaku.gov.in/news_detail/?newsid=201



The true significance of Ayurveda needs to be understood better in different parts of the world including in Azerbaijan to promote wholesome wellness and a healthy body and mind. This will go a long way in helping individuals and societies in developing a more robust self-care system during COVID-19.



The author is the Ambassador of India in Baku. Views expressed are his own.