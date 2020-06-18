Ayurveda to boost your immunity during pandemic

World 18 June 2020 16:30 (UTC+04:00)
Ayurveda to boost your immunity during pandemic

By: B.Vanlalvawna

Ayurveda, India’s 5000 year old healing system is gaining relevance as the pandemic sweeps across the world. Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word and it means “The Science of Life”. Ayurveda combines science with practical ways of healthy living and natural ways of healing making it effective and popular. Since the time of ancient India, this scientific knowledge has had growing influence in many societies and natural healing systems in other parts of the world have derived their origins from Ayurveda.

The fact that Ayurveda places maximum emphasis on prevention of illness and disease rather than finding a cure makes it extremely relevant as the world battles the highly contagious coronavirus. Ayurveda sought to maintain balance in a human body by following simple yet effective steps. It encourages a person to follow an optimum diet and uses herbs to maintain this balance. Ayurveda is also totally a plant-based science and therefore has no side effects unlike other therapeutic medicines.

The understanding of what influences this balance in an individual's body is key to the science behind Ayurveda. There can be both mental and physical influences as well as both internal and external factors which could alter the balance in one’s body which in turn manifest itself into what we observe as diseases. It is therefore important to understand the various factors which could influence the balance so that an order could be re-established in one’s body and mind.

Ayurveda based its inferences from five elements which surrounds us namely air, fire, water, ether and earth. These five elements were further grouped into three broad types of energy and they are called Vata, Pitta and Kapha in Sanskrit. The right balance of these energies which are the manifestation of combinations of the five elements mentioned above in one’s body is therefore key to healthy living. When the flow of energy in a person’s body is balanced, there is less stress, this in turn improves the body’s inherent defence mechanism and boosts one’s immunity and therefore become more effective in defending the body from external disease.

At the earlier stage of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has issued a brief advisory on how to boost one’s immunity against COVID-19 by following simple yet effective steps in our everyday routine. This includes drinking of warm water throughout the day, practice of at least 30 minutes of meditation daily and use of turmeric, cumin, garlic and coriander in cooking etc. The full advisory can be seen at: https://www.indianembassybaku.gov.in/news_detail/?newsid=201

The true significance of Ayurveda needs to be understood better in different parts of the world including in Azerbaijan to promote wholesome wellness and a healthy body and mind. This will go a long way in helping individuals and societies in developing a more robust self-care system during COVID-19.

The author is the Ambassador of India in Baku. Views expressed are his own.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Remembering Operation Zarb-e-Azb that defeated Terrorism from Pakistan
Remembering Operation Zarb-e-Azb that defeated Terrorism from Pakistan
Sudan voices rejection to filling of Ethiopia's Nile dam without agreement
Sudan voices rejection to filling of Ethiopia's Nile dam without agreement
4 civilians killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army
4 civilians killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army
Loading Bars
Latest
Woodside most likely buyer of Chevron’s stake in North West Shelf LNG Oil&Gas 16:47
Turkish clothes remain popular on Kazakh market Business 16:40
Uzbekistan increases car production Business 16:32
Ayurveda to boost your immunity during pandemic World 16:30
Georgia plans to export black caviar to countries of region Business 16:27
German companies interested in SOCAR’s gas processing complex project Oil&Gas 16:17
EPP reiterates support for OSCE MG efforts on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:08
BP lowers total proved oil reserves globally Oil&Gas 15:52
Kyrgyzstan slows down on imports of Turkish cement Business 15:42
Azerbaijani company discloses volume of manufactured medical alcohol Business 15:40
BP revises up world proved gas reserves Oil&Gas 15:35
Deloitte: Georgia may become more attractive investment platform Business 15:33
Data on cargo runs from Turkey to Georgia from January through May unveiled Transport 15:30
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction with SOFAZ Finance 15:16
Turkey reveals data on cargo transportation to Italy Transport 15:13
Turkey marks plunge in number of its citizens looking for job in Russia Business 15:13
Iranian Sefid-Dasht Company’s revenues up Business 15:12
Azerbaijan accelerates compulsory life insurance growth Economy 15:11
Azerbaijan leads among exporters of polypropylene to Russia Oil&Gas 15:10
AZAL resumes regular operations to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO, VIDEO) Economy 15:09
Iran ships cement to UAE through Shahid Kalantari port Business 15:07
Uzbekistan increases diesel production Oil&Gas 15:04
Ukrainian companies eye to implement business projects in Turkmenistan Business 15:02
LUKOIL: Detailed assessment underway on Azerbaijan’s prospective structures Oil&Gas 15:00
Iran tests new cruise missiles Politics 14:58
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil completes construction of link to Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline Oil&Gas 14:54
Turkmenistan’s Balkan region plans to receive rich wheat harvest Turkmenistan 14:52
Number of Turkish job seekers in Turkmenistan plummets Business 14:49
Azerbaijan working on launching e-TIR system on East-West route Transport 14:37
Kazakhstan's revenue volume from road cargo transportation increases Transport 14:32
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender for ATMs repair Tenders 14:31
Germany to abolish mandatory quarantine for Georgian citizens Transport 14:27
Export of Turkish clothes to Uzbekistan drops sharply Business 14:26
Fees for compulsory types of insurance in Azerbaijan grow in April 2020 Economy 14:23
Second modern combined cycle gas turbine commissioned in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:22
Azerbaijan discloses data on its air freight operations Transport 14:12
Azerbaijan discloses data on maritime cargo exports Transport 14:10
Another line of Iran's Karaj-Qazvin railway commissioned Transport 14:07
LUKOIL reveals volume of petroleum products’ retail sales in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:06
Turkmenistan finds partner in Middle East for its oil, gas projects, possible investments Oil&Gas 14:05
Demand for Turkish carpets in Kazakhstan rising Business 14:05
Part of road on North-South Corridor put into operation in Iran Business 13:56
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 18 Society 13:51
Several facilities within road and urban development plan launched in Iran Construction 13:48
Cars of Uzbek-Kazakh joint production first time exported to Russia Transport 13:32
Export of Kazakh goods to Russia plummets Business 13:24
Weighted average interest rates on term deposits in foreign currency for individuals down in Uzbekistan Finance 13:08
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Oil&Gas 13:05
Iran-Turkmenistan borders not opened yet Business 13:01
Kazakhstan's economy to contract in 2020 prompted by COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:55
Georgia reports 5 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:43
AZAL performs special Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights (PHOTO, VIDEO) Transport 12:41
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary starts transporting new type of cargo along BTK railway (PHOTO) Economy 12:28
Iran boosts petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 12:00
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian MFAs hold political consultations Politics 11:55
Museums, museum reserves to reopen in Georgia on June 20 Georgia 11:53
Kazakhstan's first president tests positive for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 11:49
Gold, silver prices slightly grow in Azerbaijan on June 18 Finance 11:47
ADB: Turkmenistan’s GDP to decrease this year Finance 11:43
Iran's import of Turkish clothing slumps since early 2020 Turkey 11:37
Azerbaijan discloses data on five-month export operations with major partners Business 11:32
Iran discloses amount of state funds paid to tea farmers Business 11:29
Remembering Operation Zarb-e-Azb that defeated Terrorism from Pakistan Other News 11:24
Georgia's National Bank carries foreign exchange intervention to stabilize lari Finance 11:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 18 Finance 11:06
Kazakhstan to strengthen coronavirus-related restrictions this weekend Kazakhstan 10:55
Iran reveals amount paid to farmers in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 10:50
France transit cargo shipment via Turkey slightly up Turkey 10:34
Iranian currency rates for June 18 Finance 10:31
Iran to get big profits by reducing gasoline consumption Oil&Gas 10:20
Number of Turkish job seekers in Ukraine rises Turkey 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey trade turnover doubles Business 09:55
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 09:48
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Methanol discloses export data Oil&Gas 09:39
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran's ports plunges Business 09:34
UK appoints new ambassador to Georgia Georgia 09:20
First Free Economic Zone of Uzbekistan talks its achievements Business 09:04
Bank of England set to rebuild stimulus war-chest Finance 08:28
Sudan voices rejection to filling of Ethiopia's Nile dam without agreement Other News 07:39
Italy's industrial association chief calls for efficient institutions to face challenges in pandemic Business 06:51
4 civilians killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army Other News 06:04
Lyft promises switch to 100% electric vehicles by 2030 Business 05:15
U.S. government proposes rolling back protections for big tech ICT 04:36
Canada's inflation rate down in May Finance 03:58
U.S. shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end Oil&Gas 03:07
Twitter tests new voice tweeting feature ICT 02:19
Turkish representative has been elected president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Turkey 01:28
Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 00:39
French economy falls by 17 pct in Q2 Economy 17 June 23:41
South African Airways rescue would be costly, plan shows Transport 17 June 22:39
U.S. crude oil inventories increase last week: EIA Oil&Gas 17 June 21:46
Azerbaijan Airlines discloses number of compatriots brought back home (PHOTO) Society 17 June 20:55
Azerbaijan reveals 329 new COVID-19 cases Society 17 June 20:55
Raiffeisen Bank International helping Azerbaijan with its financial legislation Finance 17 June 20:53
Data on Azerbaijan's oil products export from Jan. through May 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 17 June 20:27
Iran gov't makes announcement on projects in small cities Business 17 June 20:08
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Anti-tank mine explodes in Tartar district Politics 17 June 20:00
Balance of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover growing Business 17 June 19:47
Iran looks to replace foreigners with domestic labor Iran 17 June 19:38
All news