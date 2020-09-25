2 pilots killed in military helicopter crash in N. Afghanistan

Two Afghan Air Force pilots were killed after a military helicopter crashed in the country's northern restive Baghlan province on Thursday, Defense Ministry confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The Afghan Air Force (AAF) MD-530 helicopter crashed in Kaparak locality of Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of Baghlan roughly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The site of crash was secured by army personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

"Two AAF pilots lost their lives and no one was hurt on the ground," the statement noted.

The crash was caused by a technical failure, the statement said, adding that the ministry will conduct an investigation into the incident.