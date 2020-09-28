13 Boko Haram militants surrender to Nigerian troops

The Nigerian military on Sunday confirmed that 13 suspected Boko Haram militants surrendered to troops during an operation aimed at smoking out remnants of the terror group in the country's northeast region, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The terrorists surrendered as troops on Saturday "sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation" in the Bama area of the northern state of Borno, John Enenche, the military spokesman, said in a statement.

According to Enenche, 17 children and six women, identified as family members of the suspected militants, also surrendered to troops at the Kodila village in the same Bama area of Borno.

He added that the suspects are currently undergoing "thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practices in handling such cases."