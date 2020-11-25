Import of Turkish clothes by Uzbekistan drops sharply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Uzbekistan massively dropped by 45.99 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, making up $5.4 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2020, the export of Turkish clothes to Uzbekistan slumped by 58 percent compared to July 2019, having stood at $463,000, said the ministry.

The export of the Turkish ready-made clothes to the world markets decreased by 15.3 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $8.7 billion.

The ministry noted that the export of ready-made clothes was 9.8 percent of the country's total export during the reporting period.

Turkey exported the ready-made clothes worth $1.8 billion to the world markets in July 2020, which is an 8.4 percent increase compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

The export of ready-made clothes in July 2020 accounted for 12.1 percent of the country's total export.

Turkey exported the ready-made clothes worth over $16 billion abroad over the past 12 months (from July 2019 through July 2020).

---

