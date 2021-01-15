Over 697,000 coronavirus cases detected globally over day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 91.06 mln, increasing by more than 697,000 over the past day .According to the data published on Friday night by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 15,800. exceeding 1.97 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

Thus, the organization received information about 91,061,072 cases and 1,970,741 deaths. The number of people infected increased by 697,485, deaths - by 15,835.

The statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases of infection and death provided by states.

More than half of cases in the past 24 hours occurred in the Americas (352,273), followed by Europe (248,308), and Africa (31,106).

Most of the confirmed cases were registered in the US - 22,645,757, followed by India (10,512,093), Brazil (8,195,637), Russia (3,495,816), the UK (3,211,580), France (2,783,908), Italy (2,319,036), Spain (2,176,089), Germany (1,978,590), Colombia (1,816,082), Argentina (1,744,704), and Mexico (1,556,028).