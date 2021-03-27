COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

World 27 March 2021 23:31 (UTC+04:00)
COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

A World Health Organization (WHO)-backed programme to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach every participant’s full allocation up to May, accelerating thereafter,” a UNICEF spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

The spokeswoman added that the programme, known as COVAX, was in talks with New Delhi to secure “some supply” in April too. COVAX was expecting a total of 90 million doses from SII in March and April, of which it has received about 28 million.

UNICEF is the distributing partner of the programme, run with the GAVI vaccine alliance.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel eyes scaling up co-op with Uzbekistan to save Aral Sea
Israel eyes scaling up co-op with Uzbekistan to save Aral Sea
Japan allocates $136.7 million loan to Uzbekistan
Japan allocates $136.7 million loan to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan to supply coal to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan to supply coal to Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Employment Roadmap brings big funds to Kazakhstan's budget through taxes Kazakhstan 27 March 23:59
COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF World 27 March 23:31
Germany always remained silent about Azerbaijan's just position on many issues - MP Politics 27 March 22:49
Azerbaijani team takes econd place in all-around comptetition at World Cup in Sofia Society 27 March 22:35
UK records another 4,715 coronavirus cases, 58 deaths Europe 27 March 22:23
342 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 27 March 21:33
Georgia to be co-author of UN resolution on Global Media and Information Literacy Week Georgia 27 March 21:30
Mutated coronavirus alarms experts as case numbers rise in Turkey Turkey 27 March 21:29
Rouhani deems Iran-China ties as important, strategic Iran 27 March 21:23
Iran's Marun Oil and Gas Production Company fulfills its plan to maximum Oil&Gas 27 March 21:21
321 vessels jammed around Suez Canal as salvage of stuck container ship underway World 27 March 20:37
Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 27 March 19:52
Kyrgyzstan will not introduce restrictive measures, but tightens sanitary norms in public places Kyrgyzstan 27 March 19:39
Southeastern Turkish city wants to become tourist hub Turkey 27 March 19:14
Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union - The Times Europe 27 March 18:43
Azerbaijan discloses volume of crude oil exported to China Oil&Gas 27 March 18:42
Georgia to receive 100 thousand Sinopharm vaccine shots Georgia 27 March 18:35
Iran, China agree on all-out cooperation Iran 27 March 18:17
Azerbaijan confirms 1,690 more COVID-19 cases, 713 recoveries Society 27 March 17:29
Kazakhstan eyes to commission some plants in Atyrau region Kazakhstan 27 March 16:26
Iran unveils cargo movements in ports of Bushehr Province Transport 27 March 15:02
Iran's NIDC opens first repaired oil well at Ahvaz oil field Oil&Gas 27 March 15:02
Iran to set new guaranteed price for wheat Business 27 March 14:38
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 27 March 14:35
COVAX demonstrates frivolous approach and does not fulfill promises - Azerbaijani MP Society 27 March 14:28
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey decreases Business 27 March 14:13
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 27 March 14:12
Number of drilled oil and gas wells in Iran announced Oil&Gas 27 March 14:09
Georgia's imports of medical products from Turkey down Business 27 March 13:51
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 27 March 13:49
Georgia reports 490 coronavirus cases for March 27 Georgia 27 March 13:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 27 Society 27 March 13:44
Azerbaijan discloses volume of natural gas exported to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 27 March 13:44
German steelworkers reach pay deal with union Europe 27 March 13:42
Building collapse in Cairo leaves five dead Arab World 27 March 13:37
Iran kicks off plan to increase extraction from Marun oil field Oil&Gas 27 March 13:00
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey up Business 27 March 12:59
Azerbaijan’s export of aluminum up Business 27 March 12:53
Georgia has better expectations for its banking sector in 2H2021 Business 27 March 12:39
Azerbaijan discloses its oil prices Finance 27 March 12:38
Azerbaijan's apple exports down in 2M2021 Business 27 March 12:36
Kazakhstan unveils its trade indicators with Turkey Business 27 March 12:34
Georgia sees decrease in bitumen import Oil&Gas 27 March 12:26
Azerbaijani expert talks situation with distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between countries Commentary 27 March 12:13
Kazakhstan reports decrease in trade with Malaysia Business 27 March 12:08
China's Jan-Feb industrial profits surge in boost to economic recovery Other News 27 March 11:50
Georgia sees increase in Construction Cost Index Construction 27 March 11:22
Iran discloses volume of cargo transported via Bilasuvar customs checkpoint Business 27 March 11:19
Iran's Omid Entrepreneurship Fund financing small businesses Business 27 March 11:17
Honda agrees to sell British car plant to logistics giant Panattoni Europe 27 March 11:09
Iranian currency rates for March 27 Finance 27 March 10:50
Central Bank of Iran outlines its priorities Business 27 March 10:50
Some Georgian commercial banks reduce interest on deposits Finance 27 March 10:15
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy paints, varnishes Tenders 27 March 10:13
Kazakhstan steps up support for tyre manufacturing project of Russian's Tatneft Business 27 March 10:11
Chevron eyes deal for Shell oil refinery in Pacific Northwest US 27 March 09:44
NEQSOL Holding becomes owner of Georgian Caucasus Online to create digital Silk Way ICT 27 March 09:41
Iran concerned about declining trade with China Business 27 March 09:29
Suez Canal closure won’t have lasting impact on oil prices Oil&Gas 27 March 09:27
Private company in Iran to produce Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Society 27 March 09:22
Unfair approach undermines credibility of COVAX - Azerbaijani MP Politics 27 March 09:16
Iran, China to sign cooperation document, says Spox Politics 27 March 08:45
Turkey offers help to dislodge giant vessel blocking Suez Canal Turkey 27 March 08:26
Israel eyes scaling up co-op with Uzbekistan to save Aral Sea Uzbekistan 27 March 08:10
Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union Europe 27 March 07:41
Japan mulls halving number of official guests at Tokyo Olympics Other News 27 March 07:09
UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting on North Korea on March 30 Other News 27 March 06:28
France reports 41,869 new coronavirus cases, 897 deaths in past 24 hours Europe 27 March 05:49
USAID to promote start-up dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 27 March 05:10
Pyongyang's launch of missile was self-defense amid US-South Korean drills Other News 27 March 04:31
WHO warns of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines Other News 27 March 03:58
Czech Republic extends state of emergency till April 11 Europe 27 March 03:14
Pelosi picks first Black American to lead U.S. House security US 27 March 02:29
Kuwait reports 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 225,980 in total Arab World 27 March 01:51
Biden says Xi, Putin welcome at climate summit April 22 US 27 March 00:43
Pope Francis hails Bangabandhu’s vision of ‘pluralistic’ Bangladesh Other News 27 March 00:09
Assets of Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation may be split due to reforms Oil&Gas 27 March 00:08
Iran industry grows by 7 percent despite sanctions Business 27 March 00:08
Azerbaijani team in group exercises reach finals of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia Society 26 March 23:55
EU pledges to keep AstraZeneca doses in the bloc for now Europe 26 March 23:54
Georgian Agriculture Ministry vows to preserve bread price Georgia 26 March 23:20
Turkey reports 29,081 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 26 March 23:16
Japan allocates $136.7 million loan to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 26 March 23:15
Azerbaijani servicemen take part in anti-terrorist exercises in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 26 March 23:00
African countries conduct close to 40 mln COVID-19 tests: Africa CDC Other News 26 March 22:48
UK records another 6,187 coronavirus cases, 70 deaths Europe 26 March 22:17
TAV Holding completes its airport modernization project in Georgia Transport 26 March 21:42
Israel reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 831,383 in total Israel 26 March 21:29
32 killed, 108 wounded as 2 trains collide in Egypt's Sohag (UPDATE) Arab World 26 March 20:55
Chinese FM arrives in Tehran Politics 26 March 20:20
AI-supported platform to significantly boost Turkey’s exports Turkey 26 March 20:17
Kyrgyzstan to supply coal to Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan 26 March 20:11
EU provides € 7.15 million to modernise water supply, sanitation systems in Khashuri Georgia 26 March 19:54
Azerbaijan face to face with double standards: COVAX does not fulfill its promise Politics 26 March 19:49
Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit Other News 26 March 19:42
UK study finds strong immune responses from one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot Europe 26 March 19:42
Russia records 9,167 new coronavirus cases Russia 26 March 18:52
Azerbaijan confirms 1,759 more COVID-19 cases, 511 recoveries Society 26 March 18:16
Azerbaijan’s trade balance with Germany remains positive thanks to strong energy export Oil&Gas 26 March 17:21
WHO must not turn blind eye to unfairness in vaccine distribution - Azerbaijani expert Politics 26 March 17:03
All news