Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk denounced the “insane” amount of energy used to produce bitcoin on Thursday, doubling down on his sudden rejection of the cryptocurrency as a means of payment over environmental concerns, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Bitcoin fell more than 10% after Musk, one of its most famous backers, tweeted his decision to suspend its use, less than two months after Tesla began accepting it as payment for its electric cars. Other cryptocurrencies, including ethereum, also fell before regaining some ground in Asian trade.

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

He followed this up on Thursday, tweeting a graph of bitcoin's power consumption and saying: "Energy usage trend over past few months is insane."