Over 2,100 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday that more than 2,100 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In the period of 18-24 July, 2,185 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," the IOM said.

So far in 2021, a total of 18,282 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued, while hundreds others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the IOM.