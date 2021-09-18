Taliban official discusses plans for fixed govt.

A senior Taliban official has spoken about the group's plans to transition to a permanent government in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing NHK.

The conversation with spokesperson Suhail Shaheen took place on Thursday in the Qatari capital Doha, where the Taliban has a diplomatic office.

Shaheen pointed out that the ministers who were appointed to a caretaker government earlier this month are acting ministers. He suggested there may be some changes.

He said the need to appoint a permanent cabinet as soon as possible is what the people demand. But he added that the process could take days or even months.

Shaheen said the uncertain timeframe prompted the Taliban to cancel plans for a ceremony marking the formation of a new government. He revealed countries that were invited have been notified.

Shaheen also revealed that the Taliban remain in contact with the United States following the full withdrawal of American troops. He said, "We are ready to have bilateral relations with them."

Shaheen said Washington should unfreeze Afghan assets in the United States.

NHK also asked him about the evacuation of Afghans related to Japanese entities, including embassy workers. He said those with proper travel documents can leave.