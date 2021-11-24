Thirty-one migrants perish trying to cross Channel to UK

Thirty-one people died on Wednesday after their dinghy capsized while crossing the Channel from France to Britain, in the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the waters separating the countries, Trend reports citing Reuters.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people had been onboard, 31 of whom had died, two were rescued and one was still missing.

"There are two survivors ... but their life is in danger, they are suffering from severe hypothermia," he said.