Thirty-one migrants perish trying to cross Channel to UK
Thirty-one people died on Wednesday after their dinghy capsized while crossing the Channel from France to Britain, in the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the waters separating the countries, Trend reports citing Reuters.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people had been onboard, 31 of whom had died, two were rescued and one was still missing.
"There are two survivors ... but their life is in danger, they are suffering from severe hypothermia," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia completely changed Yerevan’s architecture - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration official
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation
23,000 archaeological finds discovered during construction of South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan - bp
Launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan is strongest growth stimulant for contactless payments - VISA (Exclusive)
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia