Fire on Bangladesh ferry leaves at least 27 dead, 100 injured
At least 27 people were killed and 100 others injured after a ferry caught fire early Friday on a river in Bangladesh's Jhalokati district, about 200 km south of the capital Dhaka, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The vessel was carrying some 1,000 people from Dhaka to Barguna district in southern Bangladesh when it caught fire, Md Nazmul Alam, the Jhalokati district's additional deputy commissioner said.
