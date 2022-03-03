Pfizer to provide 10 mln courses of COVID pill to developing countries -the Global Fund

Pfizer Inc is expected to provide around 10 million courses of its highly effective COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to low- and middle-income countries this year, according to an official with the Global Fund, a healthcare NGO working to buy the pills from the drugmaker, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Fund's head of strategy for policy, Harley Feldbaum, said Pfizer had committed to at least that many doses and could increase shipments later if organizations involved show they are able to distribute the pills well, noting most will be available toward the end of the year.

"That's obviously not enough or sufficient" to meet the need in those countries, said Feldbaum, during an online meeting of non-government organizations (NGOs), activists and academics hosted by influential consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.