Philippines' Marcos to 'hit the ground running' as president

Philippines election winner Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday he would hit the ground running as president and was looking very carefully at candidates for his economic team, with infrastructure, jobs and energy prices his priorities.

Marcos said his first nominee for his cabinet was Sara Duterte-Carpio, his vice presidential running mate and daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

"My intention is to hit the ground running. If the proclamation pushes through later this month, we have to be ready. We are already talking about the appointments," Marcos told a news conference.

"The economic managers are going to be critical for the next several years because of the pandemic and the economic crisis. So that is something that we are looking at very carefully."

Marcos said political affiliation was not a factor in selecting people to work in his government.