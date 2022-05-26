Roma win inaugural Europa Conference League

Roma won their first major European trophy by beating Feyenoord in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana, Trend reports citing BBC.

Jose Mourinho's first season in charge of the Italians ended with a trophy after Nicolo Zaniolo chested down Gianluca Mancini's lofted pass before beating goalkeeper Justin Bijlow with a clever flick.

Mourinho, who has won the Champions League, Europa League and the Uefa Cup, is the first manager to win all of Uefa's major European trophies.

The Portuguese was criticised after Roma were embarrassed 6-1 in Norway by Bodo/Glimt in the group stage last October.

But this win continued the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager's perfect record in European finals, having now overseen five wins in five finals.

Feyenoord, whose campaign started in the qualifying rounds back in July, were denied an equaliser when Rui Patricio tipped Tyrell Malacia's attempt on to the bar soon after Mancini inadvertently hit his own post while trying to make a clearance.