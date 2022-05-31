Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in southern Mexico, national guard deployed

Hurricane Agatha plowed ashore on Mexico's southern Pacific coast Monday afternoon, bringing torrential rains and the threat of flooding to several states as the storm barreled toward the northeast, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A Category 2 storm and the first hurricane to form in the eastern Pacific this year, Agatha made landfall just west of the tourist beach town of Puerto Angel in the state of Oaxaca, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was blowing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph) when it made landfall, according to the NHC.

On Monday, Mexico's National Guard said it deployed units in the coastal states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas to bolster security and assist communities affected by the storm.

In Oaxaca, the storms left two highways impassable and knocked out telephone lines, forcing local authorities to communicate by radio, they said.