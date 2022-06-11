N.Korea appoints Choe Son Hui as new foreign minister

North Korea appointed a key nuclear negotiator, Choe Son Hui, as its new foreign minister, state media said on Saturday, as the country concluded a ruling party meeting chaired by leader Kim Jong Un, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Kim presented goals to boost the country's military power and defence research to protect North Korea's sovereign rights, state news agency KCNA said, but it did not give details.

"The right to self-defence is an issue of defending sovereignty, clarifying once again the Party's invariable fighting principle of power for power and head-on contest," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

The Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was convened on Wednesday through Friday, KCNA said.