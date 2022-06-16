US-led military coalition captures senior IS leader in northern Syria

A US-led military coalition says it has captured a senior leader of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group in northern Syria, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Forces were able to carry out a “successful” military operation in the northern province of Aleppo, the coalition said on Thursday.

No civilians were harmed in the operation and there were no injuries to the coalition forces, it added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the operation began with two helicopters landing near the targeted area in the village of al-Humaira, about 4 kilometres from the Turkish border.

Three Iraqi intelligence officials told The Associated Press that the captured man is a Syrian national, Ahmad Hani al-Kurdi.

He is reported to have through risen extremist militant ranks to become one of the most senior and dangerous IS leaders. The US-led coalition has described the suspected leader as an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator.