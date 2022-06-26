Flood death toll rises to 82 in Bangladesh

Floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of rivers in Bangladesh have killed 82 people since last month, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the daily flood report of the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room on Saturday, most victims drowned but some died in snake bites, lightnings and other reasons in the flood-hit areas between May 17 to June 25.

At least nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as of Saturday morning.

Among the deceased, seven died by drowning in floodwater and one from snake bite and another one died of other reasons.