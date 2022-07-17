Ukrainian An-12 plane crashes in Greece

A Ukrainian An-12 plane, possibly transporting ammunition, crashed in Greece late on Saturday, an official with the Greek civil protection authority told the ERT TV channel on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Firefighters cordoned off the area around the crashed plane. Flames have noticeably subsided by now. At the moment, the military is sending a special task force to the site to determine whether the fire can be extinguished. So far, we were told to stay away from the plane, as there might be ammunition on board," the official said.

The Open TV channel said that a special drone would be launched above the area to search for any survivors. Journalists covering the disaster were told to wear protective masks, and an unspecified "peculiar odor" is felt in the area.