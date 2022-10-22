Yemeni government forces intercept Houthi drones attacking southern oil terminal

Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Friday its forces had intercepted armed drones launched against a southern oil terminal by Houthi fighters as an oil tanker was preparing to dock, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A Yemeni government official said Houthi drones attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the town of al-Shihr in Hadhramaut province, as the oil tanker Nissos was preparing to enter the terminal.

Nissos was scheduled to load 2 million barrels of crude from the terminal, the official said, adding that there was no damage to the port and the tanker. The office of Hadhramout's governor Mabkhout bin Madi confirmed the attack to Reuters.

The Houthi movement said it carried out a warning attack to prevent the vessel from "smuggling" crude oil from the port.

"We renew our warning to all companies to fully comply with the decisions of the authorities in Sanaa and shun away from any contribution to the looting of Yemeni resources," a statement from the Houthi armed forces said.