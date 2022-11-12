UN calls for expediting removal of barriers for export of food from Russia

The United Nations has called for expediting the removal of obstacles for exports of Russian food and fertilizers, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The UN calls on all actors to expedite the removal of any remaining impediments to the export and transportation of fertilizers to countries most in need," according to a press statement released by the UN Secretary General’s office on Friday after a meeting between Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, and a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

"The discussions updated on progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilizers, including ammonia, originating from the Russian Federation to global markets," it said.