US federal authorities investigating pro-Armenian Senator Robert Menendez, his wife

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. US federal authorities are investigating pro-Armenian Senator Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine Arslanian charged in receiving gifts or services from individuals who sought favors from the senator, Trend reports on November 19 via an article published in the Wall Street Journal.

According to the article, the attorney's office for the Southern District of New York has asked associates of Arslanian for information about her and Menendez.

Menendez was charged with corruption in 2015 due to his relationship with eye doctor Salomon Melgen. He was then charged with accepting election campaign contributions and lavish gifts worth nearly $1 million.

In 2019, federal investigators executed search warrants at the home and office of Arslanian's associate, businessman Wael Hana.